An Isle of Wight man has been to Buckingham Palace to collect his MBE today (Tuesday).

Glyn Ellis works at the RNLI Inshore Lifeboat Centre at East Cowes and was awarded the MBE in the Queens New Years Honours List for his services.

Glyn made the trip to London with his proud family. He says it was an incredible moment:

“Absolutely fantastic feeling as you’re going in, I mean we all said it was a once in a lifetime moment that mostly won’t happen again and it was all so elegant and we’re really pleased. “As soon as the Queen offers her hand, that means that’s it, you just go, and then you walk backwards and in my mind I just think I hope i don’t stumble, you’ve got to step three steps back and then bow and then turn to the right, as it happened it turned out OK. “It’s 11 out of 10. I’m also so proud for the organisation I work for, which is the RNLI which is a fantastic cause. For all the people, I’ve really taken this for our team in Cowes, where we buiild all the inshore lifeboats and for all the volunteers, fundraisers on the Island and also all the volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards, it’s just a proud moment.”









