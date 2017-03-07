Changes To Wightlink’s Fishbourne To Portsmouth Crossing

A revised timetable and an alternative dock location will come into action from today (Tuesday) on Wightlink’s Portsmouth to Fishbourne car ferry.

The Portsmouth car ferry terminal will be closed today, tomorrow and Thursday as part of the companies £45 million investment into a new ship and port works.

During these days, all sailings to and from Fishbourne will be diverted to Portsmouth International Port (cross channel ferry terminal).

A revised timetable will also come into force.

Wightlink has said it will only accept booked vehicles during this time and foot passengers can only travel on its Portsmouth Harbour to Ryde Pier Head passenger catamaran route.

An additional overnight foot passenger service between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head will also come into force.









Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments