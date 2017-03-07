Model Chrissy Teigen has revealed she suffers from postnatal depression and said that not speaking about her condition "was eating me up inside for months".

In Glamour magazine, the 31-year-old opened up about her battle with the condition which developed after the birth of daughter Luna with husband John Legend last April.

Teigen said that after Luna’s birth she had everything I needed to be happy but was different than before.

She revealed she barely left the house in the following months and would lose it and regularly break into tears.

The Sports Illustrated cover star said she couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy and initially blamed her mood swings on feeling tired.

She wrote: Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed, my ­shoulders – even my wrists – hurt.

I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me.

One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people.

She added: Suddenly I had become this person whose shoulders would cower underneath her chin. I would keep my hands on my belly and try to make myself as small as possible.

During that time my bones hurt to the core. I had to go to the hospital; the back pain was so overwhelming.

In December, Teigen visited a doctor and was diagnosed with postnatal depression and anxiety.

Describing the diagnosis as a relief as we could finally get on the path of feeling better, the model said: I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone.

In an Instagram post the model added that her condition was eating me up inside for months and months and she was insanely relieved to write about it.

