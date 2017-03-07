The Earl Mountbatten Hospice wants to hear your story to help them celebrate 35 years of care on the Island.

The Hospice has been awarded a National Lottery grant of £8000 to train volunteers to interview and record audio of Islanders who’ve been involved in the 35 year history of the organisation.

The funding offers the opportunity to tell the story of the hospice, and its place in the Island’s heritage, through a collection of oral history interviews called “Mountbatten Memories”.

You can help by attending a ‘reminiscence event’ at an Earl Mountbatten Hospice shop over the next few weeks and talking to a volunteer who will record you story. A number of reminiscence events will be held in the hospice’s shops aimed at finding stories that may not be widely known about.

It will form part of a touring exhibition later this year.

The reminiscence events are being held at:

10am to 4pm, Monday 27 March – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, 118 High Street, Ryde

10am to 4pm, Tuesday 28 March – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Lugley Street, Newport

10am to 4pm, Wednesday 29 March – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, High Street, Wootton Bridge

10am to 4pm, Thursday 30 March – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, High Street, Cowes

10am to 4pm, Friday 31 March – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Pier Street, Ventnor

10am to 4pm, Monday 3 April – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Avenue Road, Freshwater

10am to 4pm, Tuesday 4 April – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Lane End Road, Bembridge

10am to 4pm, Wednesday 5 April – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Warehouse, River Way Industrial Estate, Newport

10am to 4pm, Thursday 6 April – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Regent Street, Shanklin

10am to 4pm, Friday 7 April – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Ferry Road, East Cowes









