Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Dave Stewart, has met with the Prime Minister for high-level talks about the Isle of Wight and other issues.

Councillor Stewart held the private meeting with Theresa May in London to discuss the Conservatives talking interim control of the council, future ambitions for the Island and Brexit.

Councillor Stewart said:

“This is the second time I have met the Prime Minister since I became leader and this shows the influence Island Conservatives have to talk to the highest in the land about our Island and what ambitions we have for it.

“It was an interesting meeting where I made the PM and others aware of several initiatives we’d like to implement, if we are elected in May.

“I also talked to her about Brexit and how pleased the majority of people on the Island were with her role and leadership on the issue. It was a positive meeting and I hope the first of many to come with her and her ministers.”