North Korea has banned Malaysians from leaving the country as a diplomatic row over the murder of Kim Jong-Un’s estranged half-brother continues.

Pyongyang’s foreign ministry said the travel restrictions would remain in force until the safety of diplomats and citizens of (North Korea) in Malaysia is fully guaranteed, and expressed hope that the case would be swiftly and fairly resolved.

Eleven Malaysian nationals are currently believed to be in North Korea: three working at the Malaysian embassy, two UN workers and six family members.

Malaysia’s prime minister, Najib Razak, has called on Pyongyang to immediately release them, saying the ban is an abhorrent act which is in total disregard of international law and diplomatic norms.

His government has said North Koreans are being prevented from leaving Malaysia in retaliation, but it is unclear whether this ban only applies to embassy officials or to all 1,000 North Koreans who work in the country.

Officials in Kuala Lumpur have sealed off the North Korean embassy to stop people from leaving the building.

Malaysia’s police chief has claimed two North Koreans, wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Kim Jong-Nam, are hiding inside the embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

How much longer do they want to hide in the embassy… it is a matter of time before they come out, Khalid Abu Bakar said.

Mr Kim died less than 20 minutes after two women wiped VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur airport on 13 February.

The UN classes the toxic chemical as a weapon of mass destruction.

The women, one from Vietnam and one from Indonesia, have been charged with his murder. They both maintain they had been duped into thinking it was a harmless prank.

North Korea has denied any role in the killing. Although Pyongyang is trying to retrieve Mr Kim’s body, the secretive state has not acknowledged that the victim is related to the country’s leader.

Four North Korean suspects are believed to have left the country on the day of the killing. Three other suspects are believed to still be in Malaysia.

The only North Korean suspect to be apprehended in connection with Mr Kim’s death was deported last week because there was insufficient evidence against them.

It comes as North Korea’s state media reported the launches of four banned ballistic missiles were training for an attack on a US base in Japan.

