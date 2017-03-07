A former NHS Trust Chairman and Health Commentator believes some NHS staff – including on the Isle of Wight – should be trained in other areas of care.

Roy Lilley has spent two days on the Island meeting with staff and management at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport – which he’s described as ‘great’.

He also held a talk and gave his views on what could be done to improve the NHS across the country.

It’s been a difficult few months for the hospital, with a lack of beds resulting in cancelled operations. Mr Lilley said staff at St Mary’s deserve praise for their work in tough times.

He also believes staff being trained to cover several types of care, would benefit everyone:

“I think it is possible to train a more generic worker, so they can deal with a range of different areas of care. It’s happening in Europe already and I think that is the next – and best move – for the NHS in England. “This is my third visit here [St Mary’s] and there are some fantastic initiatives taking place. But don’t get me wrong though, things aren’t great generally in the NHS at the moment. “The staff at St Mary’s have been through some tough times recently and they deserve huge praise for their efforts. They have managed really well and I think there is a lot o be proud of at St Mary’s – it’s a great hospital.”







