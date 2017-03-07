Suspended Jail Term For River Medina Crash Drunk Driver

An Isle of Wight woman has been handed a suspended jail term for drink driving and a fine, after her car left Coppins Bridge roundabout and crashed into the River Medina.
29-year-old Lucy Wilton was behind the wheel after a night out in Newport when her car crashed through railings and into the river outside Pizza Hut, early on 18 February.
The estate agent from Northcliff Gardens, Shanklin, appeared before Isle of Wight Magistrates this morning (Tuesday).
She was pulled from the car by emergency crews who said she was lucky to be alive.
She was banned from driving for 32 months and handed an eight week jail term, suspended for 12 months. She must also pay £200 and complete a term of unpaid work, and a rehabilitation order was also imposed.