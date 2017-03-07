WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
:: The Sun
Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell is to marry his gay lover.
:: Metro
Chancellor Philip Hammond will provide £500m for free schools in this week’s Budget.
:: i
There will be tax rises in the Budget to plug a £3bn hole in public finances.
:: The Daily Telegraph
The Prime Minister should capitalise on Labour’s poor showing in the polls by calling an early election, former Tory leader William Hague says.
:: Financial Times
The boss of Peugeot has promised a greater commitment to Britain in the event of a hard Brexit.
:: The Times
The White House has contradicted FBI assurances that President Trump did not have his phone tapped by Barack Obama.
:: The Daily Mail
Parents will be given the chance to set up grammar schools in the Budget.
:: Daily Express
Scientists say a single pill could soon be developed to fight high blood pressure.
:: The Daily Mirror
Paul Burrell, the former butler of Princess Diana, is marrying his gay lover, nine months after splitting from his wife.
:: The Guardian
The Budget will pave the way for a new generation of grammar schools.
