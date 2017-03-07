WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: The Sun

:: Metro

Chancellor Philip Hammond will provide £500m for free schools in this week’s Budget.

:: i

There will be tax rises in the Budget to plug a £3bn hole in public finances.

:: The Daily Telegraph

The Prime Minister should capitalise on Labour’s poor showing in the polls by calling an early election, former Tory leader William Hague says.

:: Financial Times

The boss of Peugeot has promised a greater commitment to Britain in the event of a hard Brexit.

:: The Times

The White House has contradicted FBI assurances that President Trump did not have his phone tapped by Barack Obama.

:: The Daily Mail

Parents will be given the chance to set up grammar schools in the Budget.

:: Daily Express

Scientists say a single pill could soon be developed to fight high blood pressure.

:: The Daily Mirror

Paul Burrell, the former butler of Princess Diana, is marrying his gay lover, nine months after splitting from his wife.

:: The Guardian

The Budget will pave the way for a new generation of grammar schools.

