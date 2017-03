Do you or your band fancy showcasing your musical talents to the X Factor production team? You think you have what it takes to be the next big thing?

The Blacksheep Bar in Ryde is hosting an open-mic night tonight (Wednesday), with an opportunity for you or your band to show off your musical talents.

It comes before ITV’s official X Factor open auditions, which launches on the Isle of Wight, at the Quay Arts in Newport tomorrow (Thursday).

Tonight will take place between 7pm and 11pm.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments