Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance needs your help!

The vital service is urgently asking for volunteers to help raise funds and awareness. It currently receives no official funding and relies mainly on donations.

Volunteers support the HIOWAA throughout the year, including giving talks to local groups to distributing donation pots. It’s also an opportunity to attend fundraising events, or present the charity’s highly successful ‘Be a 999 Hero’ Education Programme.

The air ambulance costs £9000 per day to keep flying and a third of their callouts are to road traffic incidents.

Charity manager Sherie Williams Evans said:

“Our volunteers are the backbone of our charity and they provide an essential link to the communities that we serve. We urgently need new volunteers for a variety of roles to help us spread the word about our life saving work. “Volunteering not only provides the perfect opportunity to support our life saving service, but it is also a great way to learn new skills and it can be a lot of fun. We are always looking for volunteers to wear our popular character mascots at events and presentations.”

If you are interested in finding out more information, call the Hampshire Isle Of Wight Air Ambulance office on 02380 333377 or email [email protected]







