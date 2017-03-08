Farmers Call For “Efficient” Ferry Service At “Useful” Meeting With Wightlink CEO

Isle of Wight farmers have met with Wightlink to call for an “efficient, reliable and cost-effective ferry service.” Meanwhile, the ferry firm says it wants to provide the best possible service.

Members of the NFU met with Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield to explain how vital a ferry service is to their businesses.

Isle of Wight NFU adviser James Osman said:

“It was really good to get the opportunity to explain the needs of Isle of Wight farmers in relation to the ferry service. Many of our members sail across the Solent frequently with livestock, machinery and produce, so it’s vitally important that we have an efficient, reliable and cost effective ferry service.”

There are around 200 farms on the Island, producing food and employing local people. Farming also shapes the countryside and farmers care for the environment at the heart of the Island’s tourism industry.

Isle of Wight NFU chairman and commercial livestock farmer Matt Legge added:

“As Island farmers, we have a competitive disadvantage to our mainland counterparts owing to the extra costs of transport to and from the Isle of Wight. We’re really pleased to have been able to engage with Wightlink and it’s great that our concerns have been taken on board. Our discussion around rates for NFU farmer members and livestock vehicles has been a big step in the right direction.”

Wightlink Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield said:

“It was a very useful meeting to understand some of the specific transport challenges that Isle Of Wight farmers are facing. Wightlink wants to provide the best possible service for all of our customers.”







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments