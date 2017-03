The Isle of Wight’s produced the Guernsey Cow of the Year.

Bred by the Griffin family of Briddlesford Lodge Farm near Wootton, Bluebell is now owned by the Cox and Evans families from Carmarthen in South Wales.

The dairy cow is no stranger to top awards, like this one handed out by Guernsey Global Marketing.

Bluebell was Royal Bath & West and National Show Champion at Birmingham in 2016.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments