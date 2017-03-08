Visit Isle of Wight’s fifth tourism conference has taken place – and there’s some good news for the Island.

The event is aimed at encouraging businesses to work together to promote the Island, as well as discuss new ideas and innovations.

Speakers included Isle of Wight Festival boss John Giddings and key speaker Lady Cobham, Chairman of Visit England.

Lady Cobham revealed that results from a Visit England survey put the Isle of Wight top of seaside resorts for people under 35:

“Visit England have just completed some work on perceptions of the Isle of Wight, with the blessing and support of all on the Island and it’s absolutely fascinating to read it. So, for example, of all the seaside resorts, the Isle of Wight is the most popular for people under 35 to visit. “In the 30 years I’ve been visiting the Island, it’s actually pulled itself up from being always a physically lovely place, to actually telling the rest of the world it is a lovely place and having a lot more experiences that people know they can enjoy here.”

This year’s conference has been about innovation and encouraging businesses to think about how the Island can re-invent itself in the future, capitalising on past success, including events such as music festivals or the walking festivals.

One of the subject’s of the conference was the Isle of Wight as a ‘wellness’ destination, a place that’s good for the mind, body and spirit.

Visit Isle of Wight’s CEO David Thornton said:

“The wellness market has come out of nowhere to be some huge potential and actually the Isle of Wight does have some awareness on [sic] the UK as a wellness destination because of Liz Earle and because of walking festivals and cycling festivals that have been going on for more years. “There’s a real opportunity there, a genuine new market that we can all tap in to and we’ll be pushing at an open door and that’s one of the big things that’s coming out of today.”

One of the conference’s speakers was Leighton Atchison-Warne is from cosmetic company Liz Earle:

“Wellness is the buzz word that’s on everyone’s lips right now, everyone’s wanting to lose weight quicker, to get fitter, to wear a watch that will tell them when to step and when to breathe, but we’ve been doing it for 21 years. “For us it’s really about living well and living wise and not being patronised by things that you read in the press and not being forced into a way of living that you can’t really keep up. “Lots of people don’t even realise that Liz Earle is from the Isle of Wight, so lots of people are saying ‘oh, I’ve known your brand for a long time, I didn’t know you were based here’ or conversely people saying ‘oh it’s so great that Liz Earle is still on the Isle of Wight’ when it be so easy for us to not be here, but it’s a really important part of our heritage and one that we really value keeping.”

David Thornton also said that last year saw another increase in visits to the Island, and the successful uptake of the tourism levy D-Bid would continue to help that:

“Day visits increased, short stays increased and longer holidays, so we are moving in the right direction. It is about turning a battleship, an oil tanker in the middle of the sea,. You can’t just turn it round and off you go and everything’s a success, it takes effort and momentum and it takes people working together.”







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments