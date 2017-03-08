Isle Of Wight NHS Trust Holds Crutches Amnesty Day In A Bid To Get Them Back

Have you gone home with crutches or any other NHS equipment and are still yet to return them?

The Isle of Wight Patient Council is backing a BBC One Show initiative and is asking Island residents to drop in any unwanted NHS items into their nearest health centre.

According to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, it says it is spending thousands of pounds every year on replacement crutches.

The Island’s Patient Council decided to hold an amnesty day in a bit to highlight the problem and make it easier for patients to return the items.

Chair of the Patient Council, Linda Fair, said

“More than £10,000 per year is spent on purchasing new crutches and this money could be spent on other front line services. In the past, the IOW NHS Trust has requested that items are returned and it’s pulled some items in but not enough to make a difference. “Usually it is just a case of forgetfulness but the Trust really does need them and other equipment to be returned. We hope that by being located across the island, at each Health Centre and at St Mary’s Hospital, it will make it more attractive for people to return any items they may have. “We won’t ask any questions or take any details, we really do just hope people return a lot of equipment back to the Trust. “For anyone who has watched the BBC One Show, they will know that their reporter Kevin Duala is on a mission to help the NHS save money by making sure that more equipment is returned to hospitals. Now the Patient Council are doing their bit and we hope that Islanders will do theirs.”

