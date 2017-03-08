Isle Of Wight Shopmobility Scheme Marks A Century Of Trainees

One hundred Islanders can use mobility scooters, thanks to free training courtesy of Isle of Wight Shopmobility in Newport.
Training is offered for no charge to anyone with a permanent or temporary disability.
Joy Heath, Chair of Isle of Wight Shopmobility trustees said:
“We are very grateful to Newport Parish Council, and our team of volunteers, for their continued support. We are pleased to have been able to deliver training to one hundred people who are able to continue to shop and visit Newport independently.”