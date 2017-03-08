Isle Of Wight Shopmobility Scheme Marks A Century Of Trainees

One hundred Islanders can use mobility scooters, thanks to free training courtesy of Isle of Wight Shopmobility in Newport.

Training is offered for no charge to anyone with a permanent or temporary disability.

Joy Heath, Chair of Isle of Wight Shopmobility trustees said:

“We are very grateful to Newport Parish Council, and our team of volunteers, for their continued support. We are pleased to have been able to deliver training to one hundred people who are able to continue to shop and visit Newport independently.”







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments