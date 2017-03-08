The dramatic moment an Isle of Wight drink-driver drove around Coppins Bridge and crashed into the River Medina has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service.
WATCH BELOW
CCTV captured the moment 29 year old Lucy Wilton was behind the wheel after a night out in Newport, when her Vauxhall Corsa crashed through railings and into the river outside Pizza Hut, early on 18 February.
The estate agent from Northcliff Gardens, Shanklin, appeared before Isle of Wight Magistrates yesterday (Tuesday).
She was pulled from the car by emergency crews, who said she was lucky to be alive.
She was four times over the drink drive limit and has been banned from driving for 32 months and handed an eight week jail term, suspended for 12 months.
She must also pay £200 and complete a term of unpaid work, and a rehabilitation order was also imposed.