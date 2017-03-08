WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
:: Daily Mirror
The Wikileaks revelations of CIA bugging is a shocking display of cyber snooping.
:: Metro
It’s claimed MI5 and the CIA have been spying on people in their homes by hacking into smart TVs.
:: The Times
The CIA has been bugging both smart TVs and other electronic devices.
:: The Sun
Samsung products have been targeted by MI5, according to the Wikileaks cyber spying files.
:: The Guardian
The CIA documents show the tools it uses to break into phones and other electronic devices.
:: Financial Times
Philip Hammond’s Brexit Budget will be boosted by higher than expected growth and tax receipts.
:: The Daily Telegraph
The Chancellor will raise some taxes as he prepares for the opening of negotiations to leave the EU.
:: Daily Express
MPs are being urged to stand up for the people after another Brexit bill defeat in the Lords.
:: Daily Star
George Michael’s former lover Fadi Fawaz says he can grieve after the singer was found to have died from natural causes.
:: i
Leaked audio from council meetings proves ministers did strike a gentleman’s agreement with Surrey Council over Council Tax rates.
:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Wednesday night’s reviewers will be Stig Abell, the editor of the Times Literary Supplement and columnist and Sky News Pledger, Carole Malone.
(c) Sky News 2017: Wednesday’s national newspaper front pages