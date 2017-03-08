WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: Daily Mirror

The Wikileaks revelations of CIA bugging is a shocking display of cyber snooping.

:: Metro

It’s claimed MI5 and the CIA have been spying on people in their homes by hacking into smart TVs.

:: The Times

The CIA has been bugging both smart TVs and other electronic devices.

:: The Sun

Samsung products have been targeted by MI5, according to the Wikileaks cyber spying files.

:: The Guardian

The CIA documents show the tools it uses to break into phones and other electronic devices.

:: Financial Times

Philip Hammond’s Brexit Budget will be boosted by higher than expected growth and tax receipts.

:: The Daily Telegraph

The Chancellor will raise some taxes as he prepares for the opening of negotiations to leave the EU.

:: Daily Express

MPs are being urged to stand up for the people after another Brexit bill defeat in the Lords.

:: Daily Star

George Michael’s former lover Fadi Fawaz says he can grieve after the singer was found to have died from natural causes.

:: i

Leaked audio from council meetings proves ministers did strike a gentleman’s agreement with Surrey Council over Council Tax rates.

(c) Sky News 2017: Wednesday's national newspaper front pages







