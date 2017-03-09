Barcelona have pulled off the biggest ever Champions League comeback, reversing a 4-0 first-leg deficit to knock out Paris Saint-Germain.

Three goals in the final seven minutes of play completed one of the most dramatic turnarounds football has ever witnessed – making it 6-1 to Barcelona on the night and 6-5 on aggregate.

No side had ever come back from four goals down in the history of the European Cup – but that was the task facing the Spanish giants after a surprise trouncing in Paris three weeks ago.

Their stunning passage into the quarter-finals got off to a positive start with a Luis Suarez header in the third minute before Layvin Kurzawa scored an own goal just before the break.

Going in 2-0 at half-time, Barcelona were still underdogs and had to get three more in the next 45 minutes.

But with the Nou Camp rocking with nearly 100,000 fans, the dream edged closer when Lionel Messi converted a 50th-minute penalty to make it 4-3 on aggregate and 3-0 on the night.

PSG appeared to have dealt a tie-ending blow with a crucial away goal by Edinson Cavani in the 62nd minute to make it 5-3 overall.

It meant Barca needed three in 28 minutes. And that’s exactly what they got, grabbing a trio of goals in an unbelievable climax.

Brazilian Neymar converted a fine free-kick with two minutes left of regular time, before scoring a penalty moments later.

Deep into injury-time – and with Barcelona’s keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen pushing up front to win a free-kick – Neymar lofted the ball into the penalty area for Sergi Roberto to grab the winner.

The 25-year-old was mobbed by his teammates as the Nou Camp erupted into wild celebrations, with manager Luis Enrique also joining the fray and later calling it a historic achievement that will be remembered forever.

The previous best comeback in the Champions League was from a 4-1 first leg deficit in 2003-04 – Deportivo La Coruna prevailing 5-4 against AC Milan.

(c) Sky News 2017: Barcelona pull off record Champions League comeback against PSG







