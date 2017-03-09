Philip Hammond will follow up his controversial Budget with a visit to the Midlands, where he will pledge £400m in Government investment for the region.

Facing a growing political row over his rise in National Insurance for the self-employed, the Chancellor will promise cash for transport, training and technology in the Midlands.

He will publish a Midlands Engine Strategy – modelled on his predecessor George Osborne’s Northern Powerhouse – aimed at boosting productivity and economic growth in the region.

Besides investment, the new strategy includes the formation of a Midlands trade and investment programme – which will include events in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Liam Fox’s Department for International Trade is also hosting a Midlands Engine trade summit, bringing together 400 delegates from businesses from across the region.

And to improve quality of life for people in the region, there is to be investment for a new teaching university in Hereford, a Black Country garden city and regeneration of Derby city centre.

Mr Hammond said: The Midlands has enormous economic potential and as we lay the foundations of a stronger, fairer Britain outside the EU it is more important than ever that we now build on its existing strengths to make sure it fulfils it.

The Midlands Engine Strategy is an important milestone, setting out the concrete actions we are taking, where we are not only investing in what it does well but also tackling some of the longstanding productivity barriers in the region, including skills and connectivity.

It is a vital part of the Government’s work to create an economy that works for everyone, and all parts of the country.

The investment comes as the West Midlands is about to become a major political battleground, with the election in May for a powerful regional mayor.

The Tories have high hopes that their candidate, former John Lewis boss Andy Street, will defeat Labour West Midlands MEP Sion Simon, a former Birmingham MP and friend of his party’s deputy leader Tom Watson.

Mr Simon’s campaign suffered a blow last week when the national executive of the Unite union blocked a £10,000 donation to his campaign agreed by its officials in the West Midlands.

The row is over Mr Simon’s backing by Gerard Coyne, Unite regional secretary, who is challenging Len McCluskey in a bitter election for general secretary of the union.

Unite’s acting general secretary, Gail Cartmail, said she blocked the payment after receiving overwhelming evidence that Mr Simon’s campaign and Mr Coyne’s campaign have entered into some form of a mutual support arrangement.

