The Co-operative Bank has reported annual losses of £477.1m and said it is "pleased" with interest from potential bidders after putting itself up for sale.

The loss for 2016 represented an improvement on the previous year’s £611m figure but the lender, which has four million customers, said it was still being damaged by legacy issues and the low interest rate environment.

The bank raised the ‘for sale’ sign last month as it continues to struggle to bolster its financial strength in the wake of its near-collapse in 2013.

Chief executive Liam Coleman said on Thursday: Obviously, we are only a few weeks into the sale process but we are pleased with the interest to date and engaging with potential bidders as planned.

While bank bank has met its capital requirements, creating a greater buffer against potential future shocks has proved to be a challenge.

Its balance sheet ballooned following a disastrous 2009 merger with the Britannia Building Society.

It then ran into trouble when it tried to buy more than 600 branches from Lloyds Banking Group.

The crisis meant the wider Co-op Group was forced to surrender control of the bank when a £1.5bn capital-raising brought in a group of US hedge funds as shareholders in the lender.

It has spent the past year grappling to reduce its cost base – closing 59 branches leaving it with just 105.

(c) Sky News 2017: Co-op Bank reports annual losses of £477m as sale looms







