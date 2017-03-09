Can you help the Earl Mountbatten Hospice and grow a sunflower this spring?

The Island’s Hospice is celebrating 35 years and is asking if we can grow the tallest, the widest or the most sunflowers on a single patch of land.

It hopes to turn the Island bright yellow using the well known symbol of the Hospice, appealing for schools, businesses, landowners and other organisations to support the initiative by planting as many sunflowers as possible over the next few months.

The Earl Mountbatten Hospice is running a competition to see who can grow the tallest sunflower, the widest sunflower head (not including the petals) or the most sunflowers to bloom on one piece of land.

Special hospice sunflower seed packets are now available at the ten hospice shops across the Island, for a suggested minimum £1 donation.

The list of outlets is expected to grow, and updates will be featured on the Earl Mountbatten Hospice website. Any shops or organisations willing to help distribute the seeds are also urged to get in contact.

Earl Mountbatten Hospice CEO Nigel Hartley hopes that everyone will get involved:

“The Hospice belongs to the Island. The Island funds it, the Island supports it and the Island uses it and that’s what we’re here for. This is a why of bringing the Island together in a very public and hopefully fun way. “It would be great when you’re actually going around the Island, driving around the Island, on every trip you make to see some sunflowers somewhere and it would be a great way of really supporting the Hospice but also making a statement of how important we are.”

To enter the competition, growers will need to submit photos of themselves standing next to their sunflowers, clearly showing the height and/or width against a measuring tape, or total number of sunflowers grown, by email to [email protected] or by post to Communications, Earl Mountbatten Hospice, Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight.

Special sunflower seed packets are available from the Earl Mountbatten Hospice shops across the Island.

The closing date for entries is Friday 15 September 2017, and winners will be announced on Isle of Wight Day, Saturday 23 September 2017. For full terms and conditions visit www.iwhospice.org







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments