One of the actors in the Harry Potter series is recovering from serious injuries following a car crash.

Jim Tavare is in intensive care after the head-on collision broke his neck and punctured a lung.

Tavare, who was in Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, also suffered 15 broken ribs, a broken leg and breastbone fractures.

His wife Laura posted a picture on Facebook of the Essex-born actor lying in a hospital bed giving the thumbs up.

She wrote: This is Laura here.

Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head-on collision.

He’s currently in ICU intensive care.

He’s had two blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery.

This is for real, not a movie role.

Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.

Tavare played Tom the Innkeeper in the third Harry Potter film, also co-writing and starring in the ITV series The Sketch Show.

He spends most of his time in Los Angeles.

