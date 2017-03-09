One of the actors in the Harry Potter series is recovering from serious injuries following a car crash.
One of the actors in the Harry Potter series is recovering from serious injuries following a car crash.
Jim Tavare is in intensive care after the head-on collision broke his neck and punctured a lung.
Tavare, who was in Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, also suffered 15 broken ribs, a broken leg and breastbone fractures.
His wife Laura posted a picture on Facebook of the Essex-born actor lying in a hospital bed giving the thumbs up.
She wrote: This is Laura here.
Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head-on collision.
He’s currently in ICU intensive care.
He’s had two blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery.
This is for real, not a movie role.
Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.
Tavare played Tom the Innkeeper in the third Harry Potter film, also co-writing and starring in the ITV series The Sketch Show.
He spends most of his time in Los Angeles.
(c) Sky News 2017: Harry Potter actor Jim Tavare breaks neck in head-on crash