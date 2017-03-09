Parts of the Isle of Wight have been classified as high risk areas from avian flu.

Avian, or ‘bird’ flu has affected places on the mainland and strict measures have been in place for some time.

Now parts of the Island have been designated as high risk areas from avian flu, as shown by the shaded areas in the map below.



Commercial and private keepers of poultry or captive birds are encouraged to ensure that their biosecurity measures are maintained, to ensure their flocks and wild birds in the community are protected. However, bird flu can’t be contracted or spread by pigeons.

Avian flu can be transmitted to humans and can cause death in some cases.

Guidance from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, advises that “all poultry keepers must take active steps to separate their birds from wild birds, in particular from wild ducks, geese and gulls.

Managed access to outdoor areas/range – only allowed outside HRAs;

Housing; or

Fully netted outside areas, pens, cages and aviaries – mandatory in the HRA and optional outside the HRA.

For more information, visit the Isle of Wight Council website at https://www.iwight.com/Business/Trading-Standards/AgricultureAnimalFeedandFertilizers/Farmers-and-Livestock







