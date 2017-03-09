Jail Term For Ryde Woman At Appeal Court Over Child Sex Charge

A Ryde woman has seen her sentence, imposed after she was convicted on counts of sexual activity with a child, overturned at the Court of Appeal because it was argued it was too lenient.

Terri Spragg, 35, of Bettesworth Road, Ryde has been sent to prison for 3 years.

The former dinner lady was originally spared jail and received a 15 month sentence, suspended for two years. She was also ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work.

In December, at the Isle of Wight Crown Court, Newport, Terri Spragg was convicted of sexual activity with a child. It led to a stark warning from the child protection charity NSPCC.

Her conviction relates to incidents between 12 August and 1 November 2014.

Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP referred the original sentence to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient. Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said:

“Gaining a child’s trust and abusing it in this way is unacceptable. The original sentence failed to take proper account of the seriousness of the offence and the impact it has had on the victim and his family. “I hope the Court’s decision to impose an immediate prison sentence sends a clear message to society that such offences will not be tolerated.”







