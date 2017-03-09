Hip-hop pioneers Stereo MC’s are set to headline the Isle of Wight’s Rhythmtree Festival this July.

Famous for their hits, ‘Step It Up’ and ‘Connected’, Stereo MC’s will take to the main stage on the Friday night.

The popular music festival at Three Gates Farm in Calbourne takes place on the 14th, 15th and 16th July.

Also announced for Rhythmtree Festival are Rory McLeod and Scottish folk singer Kaela Rowan.

More acts are due to be announced soon. Early bird tickets are available from the Rhythmtree Festival website.









Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments