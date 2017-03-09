Hip-hop pioneers Stereo MC’s are set to headline the Isle of Wight’s Rhythmtree Festival this July.
Famous for their hits, ‘Step It Up’ and ‘Connected’, Stereo MC’s will take to the main stage on the Friday night.
The popular music festival at Three Gates Farm in Calbourne takes place on the 14th, 15th and 16th July.
Also announced for Rhythmtree Festival are Rory McLeod and Scottish folk singer Kaela Rowan.
More acts are due to be announced soon. Early bird tickets are available from the Rhythmtree Festival website.