As X Factor rolls onto the Isle of Wight today (Thursday), we thought it would be a great chance to re-live some of the most memorable X Factor auditions form years gone by.

The ITV show has made people into huge stars over the years, including Little Mix, One Direction, Leona Lewis, Olly Murs and JLS.

But Simon Cowell and his panel of judges have also been put through some shockers.

If you think you have what it takes, head down to Newport’s Quay Arts between 10am-4.30pm to audition in front of the X Factor production team.

Here’s a few of the best – or should we say worst – auditions:

Now this was truly shocking….

Oh dear, it just gets worse…..

And things even turned a bit violent in this one….

And who could forget this one…

And of course, this from 2005.

If you’re heading down to Newport’s Quay Arts today, then it’s probably best not to follow in these footsteps.







