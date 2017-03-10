Boost For Development Plans At Sandown’s Sandham Gardens

Plans to develop Sandham Gardens in Sandown have received a huge boost from the Isle of Wight Council’s Executive Members.

At a meeting last night (Thursday) they agreed to a proposal of changing the lease to allow retail and commercial development.

Sandown Town Council’s proposal received the support of the Isle of Wight Council’s Executive Members.

Sandown Town Council is in negotiations with Heritage GB – which currently operates the Needles Pleasure Park – regarding a sub-lease that could bring investment in new facilities, as well as maintenance of the existing uses.

The Isle of Wight Council said while the final terms of the lease have yet to be discussed and formalised, the agreement to progress the variation provides confidence to both the town council and Heritage GB of the council’s support for this investment which will benefit both visitors and residents, as well as kick starting much needed investment in the Sandown Bay area as a whole.

Sandham Gardens is an existing open space recreation and leisure facility located in the Culver Parade area at the eastern end of Sandown Bay which along with other uses including Sandown Zoo, Dinosaur Isle and Browns Golf Course provides an Island tourism attraction.

It had been identified as a Tourism Opportunity Area (TOA) in the Sandown Bay Area Action Plan.

The conditional approval will now go to the council’s Director of Regeneration in consultation with the relevant executive member.

It’s further good news for Sandown, following the recent sale of the adjacent derelict Wight City complex.

Executive member and Sandown Town Councillor Ian Ward said:

“I see this as a boost to business confidence. I have spoken to people who want to invest but didn’t necessarily want to make the first step. As a town council, we have got Heritage GB to now take that first step and I am confident others will certainly follow. “It’s a different picture in Sandown now. We are saying come along and have a look and investment. It might just be the best opportunity in The Bay. “There’s nothing fixed in stone. This is the opening of the gate if you look, to say ‘come on in and let’s see what we can achieve on this site.’”







