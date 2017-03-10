The telecoms regulator says BT has agreed to a "legal separation" of its Openreach division, to address competition concerns.

Ofcom said the deal – which stops short of a full split – means the company’s infrastructure unit will become a distinct, legally separate company with its own board, within the BT Group.

It goes some way to addressing the demands of BT’s rivals, including Sky PLC – the owner of Sky News – which claim Openreach favours BT’s own retail business and harms their customers’ interests as a result.

They had called for a full split on competition grounds.

Openreach builds and maintains the tens of millions of copper and fibre lines that run from telephone exchanges to homes and businesses across the UK.

Ofcom, which had demanded the separation in November, said while Openreach would remain part of the BT Group it would have a separate board and brand identity from BT, though its chief executive and chairman would be accountable to BT’s boss in some areas.

It expected 32,0000 staff to formally transfer to Openreach later this year once consultation processes and pension arrangements had been completed.

The head of Ofcom, Sharon White, warned the watchdog would carefully monitor performance once the separation took place.

She told Sky News this was a good deal for domestic phone and broadband users as a full split risked disruption.

BT chief executive, Gavin Patterson, said: I believe this agreement will serve the long-term interests of millions of UK households, businesses and service providers that rely on our infrastructure.

It will also end a period of uncertainty for our people and support further investment in the UK’s digital infrastructure.

We have listened to criticism of our business and as a result are willing to make fundamental changes to the way Openreach will work in the future.

(c) Sky News 2017: BT agrees to legal separation of Openreach in deal with regulator







