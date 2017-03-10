WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
:: Metro
A Tory revolt looks possible over the rise in National Insurance payments for the self-employed, which the paper calls a tax on strivers.
:: The Times
Theresa May has delayed the Commons vote on the measures – leaving the door open for concessions.
:: The Guardian
More on the Budget fallout, and the PM’s decision to delay legislating the NI rise for self-employed workers until the autumn.
:: The Daily Telegraph
The Prime Minister insists the NI tax rise does not amount to breaking a pledge in the Conservative manifesto.
:: i
The PM is facing her biggest rebellion so far, with 20 Conservative MPs attacking the tax hike.
:: The Sun
White van driving readers are urged to back the paper’s own campaign, which demands the Chancellor scraps the NI tax rise.
:: Daily Express
The EU exit could be triggered as early as next Tuesday, as the PM reiterates her determination not to pay a Brexit divorce bill.
:: Daily Mirror
Tory neglect is blamed for the worst month on record for the NHS, as new A&E waiting figures are revealed.
:: Financial Times
European Central Bank president Mario Draghi claims victory over deflation, causing the euro and German bonds to rise.
:: Daily Star
Danny Dyer is returning to EastEnders and will be welcomed back with a party from cast and crew.
:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Friday night’s reviewers will be Tim Stanley, leader writer at the Daily Telegraph, and journalist and author, Rachel Shabi.
(c) Sky News 2017: Friday’s national newspaper front pages