WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: Metro

A Tory revolt looks possible over the rise in National Insurance payments for the self-employed, which the paper calls a tax on strivers.

:: The Times

Theresa May has delayed the Commons vote on the measures – leaving the door open for concessions.

:: The Guardian

More on the Budget fallout, and the PM’s decision to delay legislating the NI rise for self-employed workers until the autumn.

:: The Daily Telegraph

The Prime Minister insists the NI tax rise does not amount to breaking a pledge in the Conservative manifesto.

:: i

The PM is facing her biggest rebellion so far, with 20 Conservative MPs attacking the tax hike.

:: The Sun

White van driving readers are urged to back the paper’s own campaign, which demands the Chancellor scraps the NI tax rise.

:: Daily Express

The EU exit could be triggered as early as next Tuesday, as the PM reiterates her determination not to pay a Brexit divorce bill.

:: Daily Mirror

Tory neglect is blamed for the worst month on record for the NHS, as new A&E waiting figures are revealed.

:: Financial Times

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi claims victory over deflation, causing the euro and German bonds to rise.

:: Daily Star

Danny Dyer is returning to EastEnders and will be welcomed back with a party from cast and crew.

