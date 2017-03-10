Isle Jump Trampoline Park Sale Is “Fantastic Opportunity” Says Agent

Isle Jump in Lake is being advertised for sale, for an asking price of £499,995.

The popular trampoline park at Spithead Business Centre, in what was formerly the home of Space Island, opened in December 2015.

Isle Jump appears on websites for both Right Move and Hilton Smythe. The latter describes the business as “a fantastic opportunity that is not to be missed.”

Agent Hilton Smythe says:

“The trampoline park has been a great success, being the first to open on the Isle of Wight. Our clients look to sell the business due to family members health (sic). “The trampoline park has over 40 interconnecting trampolines boasting a range of different activities for both children and adults. Fitness classes, autism friendly and parent and toddler classes generate a generous income. This is a great business growing in popularity each year. “The business generates a turnover in the region of £389,000 per annum, with a gross profit of 88%. This is an exceptional turnover with scope to be increased. “We feel that the purchaser should look to extend opening hours and further promote parties. Group bookings are popular and the business currently cater for school trips, birthdays, hen and stag parties, team building and exclusive bookings for the whole of the park. Focusing on these bookings would allow for high income from large group bookings. “With a little extra advertising and marketing there could be an increase in business.”

Isle Jump employs ten part time members of staff on zero hour contracts, according to its sales particulars.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments