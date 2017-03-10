Almost 400 traffic bollards have been replaced on the Isle of Wight by Island Roads – which are apparently now more economical.

Island Roads says it’s nearing the end of a comprehensive programme to replace them across the Island.

The roads contractor says the bollards use the latest in reflective technology so do not need to be illuminated. Island Roads says they This means they are easy to maintain and do not cause light pollution.

Island Roads says the work has been undertaken in the winter months when traffic is lighter in order to reduce disruption.

Dave Haynes, Island Roads Powered Apparatus Manager said:

“These new bollards meet the latest highways requirements but have the added benefit of being more economical to maintain and also do not contribute to light pollution which we know is an important issue for many people on the Island. “The replacement programme is part of ongoing work to upgrade signage and street furniture across the network so residents can expect to see further improvement throughout 2017.”







