For the wealthy seeking winter sun, Palm Beach in southern Florida has always been an attractive place.

Donald Trump agrees.

It’s the location of Mar-a-Lago, the president’s exclusive private member’s club and so called winter White House.

He’s flown there for the weekend four times since he became Commander-in-Chief less than two months ago.

Meanwhile, his wife Melania and son Barron live full-time in Trump Tower in Manhattan, requiring round-the-clock protection.

Trump’s relatively unorthodox and luxurious lifestyle has caused some controversy because of fears about the cost and security implications.

There are no official figures available for the exact costs of protecting the current president, but one estimate, by conservative group Judicial Watch, suggested that each presidential visit to Mar-a-Lago cost the taxpayer at least $3m (£2.47m).

The same organisation has estimated that former president Barack Obama’s travel expenses came to an average of just over $12m for each year he was in office.

Officials are still getting used to moving the apparatus of the presidency to a club that is accessible to private citizens who are invited, or can afford the $200,000 annual membership fee.

There are reports that it had to tighten the rules after sensitive discussions between Mr Trump and Japan’s Shinzo Abe were conducted in full view of diners and photos were posted on social media.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio has pledged to recover the cost of protecting Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Sky News that the department spent $24m dollars protecting the building in the three months before the inauguration when Mr Trump was based there.

When it is just the First Lady and her son, costs are in the region of $146,000 per day, plus $4.5 million per year for the fire department.

Critics have also questioned whether taxpayers should bear the cost of protecting Mr Trump’s adult children when they travel abroad to make money for a company he continues to own.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr have both opened golf courses and conducted business trips in places such as Dubai since their father was elected.

However, Mr Trump is hardly the first president to spend time away from Washington DC.

Mr Obama favoured Martha’s Vineyard and Hawaii and was also often criticised for taking vacations, including by Mr Trump himself.

George W Bush loved his remote ranch in Texas, and his daughters were protected when they travelled abroad.

It is also the case that the Secret Service is required to protect the president and the vice president’s immediate families no matter what.

There are those, like former Secret Service agent and Trump supporter Ronald Kessler, who argue the endless task of constant protection, wherever they are in the country or world, is simply an expense that must be accepted.

