On match day, there is only place to be in Rostov-on-Don – the cramped but atmospheric Olimp-2 Stadium on the outskirts of town.

It follows then, that supporters of the mighty ‘blue and yellow’ gathered at the ‘Olimp’ before their clash with Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League – but many here wondered whether there would be anyone to cheer against.

There are those – from Manchester and beyond – who think that Russia is just a little bit too dangerous.

Football fans these, who worry about what Russian hooligans could do after the violence in Marseille last summer.

At an Irish pub in the centre of Rostov, we did find a small number of United fans drinking beer and singing songs, but a club official told us that only 80 United fans made the trip from the UK – the smallest number he said, in a long, long time.

The fear of violence was clearly a factor for some.

Were fans scared to come here? I asked two Mancunians, who had been singing up a storm.

Yes, yes, they responded. Our friend Stuart was too scared to come and his mum told him not to.

The club was certainly concerned – United supporters were advised to stick to two well-policed city centre streets when not at the game – and told to leave their red and white shirts at home.

United fans told us the intricacies (and sheer expense) of getting a Russian visa also had an impact on fan numbers, but hooliganism-related anxieties will clearly concern the authorities here.

They are busy putting the final touches on next year’s $11bn World Cup (Rostov is one of 11 host cities) and the tournament will be judged in part on whether fans feel safe and secure.

It will also be judged on whether football fans want to go to Russia to watch it – which probably explains our guided tour of Rostov’s World Cup Stadium-to-be this afternoon by Victoria Lopyreva – a glamorous Rostov native who just happens to be a Miss Russia (2003).

Ms Lopyreva left the exposition of architectural and engineering details to the stadium manager but told us she was sure British fans would have an amazing time in her home city.

We want people to see the friendly, smiley face of Russia, which is really important for us, she said.

This is a historic moment for Russia and for Rostov, my home city.

Everyone in Rostov is so excited be to hosting World Cup games and to have so many great teams and nations coming here.

We have had very good experience of hosting the Olympic Games and I believe that here in Rostov we are going to be absolutely ready, in terms of the security as well, she added.

Russian officials will have to twist arms world-wide if they want to fill their shiny new stadium in Rostov – and other World Cup venues – but they should be able to do it.

There are millions of genuine football fans in Russia (and a huge internal security infrastructure that should be able to keep people safe).

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments