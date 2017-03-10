Classes are being cut and repairs and support scaled back as schools grapple with a funding shortfall, headteachers have warned.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) has published a report based on a poll of more than 1,000 members, which shows that subjects such as arts and languages are being dropped to save money.

More than seven out of 10 of those whose schools teach 14-16-year-olds said they had axed GCSE or vocational courses in the past year.

Almost eight out of 10 said some sixth form courses had also been axed.

At GCSE level, the course most commonly cut was design and technology (44%), followed by performing arts courses (26%), music (18%), German (18%) and art and design options (16%).

At A level, design and technology was again the most common course to be cut at 41%, with music by 39% and German by 37%.

Some headteachers said building repairs and equipment replacement were being scaled back, with one saying: Increasing numbers of students are taught in badly maintained and leaking buildings.

They are using out-of-date IT equipment which frustrates them as they tend to have the latest computers and tablets at home.

Ninety-five per cent said their schools had cut back on support services, including books, special needs and mental health support and IT.

Over two-thirds said they had cancelled activities such as trips and clubs.

The ASCL’s interim general secretary Malcolm Trobe said: Reduced budgets means fewer staff and, with fewer staff, class sizes have to increase.

Schools cannot sustain the level of support they provide to pupils, or the range of subject options and enrichment activities.

The ASCL said: The funding crisis is caused by rising costs – such as employer National Insurance and pension contributions – without additional funding from the Government to pay for them.

The apprenticeship levy to be brought in next month would make the situation worse for many schools, it added.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: The Government has protected the core schools budget in real terms since 2010, with school funding at its highest level on record at more than £40bn in 2016-17.

But the system for distributing that funding across the country is unfair, opaque and outdated.

We are going to end the historic postcode lottery in school funding and, under the proposed national schools funding formula, more than half of England’s schools will receive a cash boost.

(c) Sky News 2017: Schools cut classes and use leaking buildings amid ‘funding crisis’







