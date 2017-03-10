WATCH: Motorcyclists have paid tribute to an Isle of Wight man today (Friday).
A convoy of around 40 bikes – including Harley Davidsons and trikes – accompanied the funeral procession of Tony Mills.
Mr Mills used to work at Hurst’s, before taking over the running of Newport Steel and Fabrication on Dodnor Industrial Estate, Newport – according to his niece Alex Tunnicliffe.
Mr Mills was a keen biker and his motorcycle was ridden by his brother, Richard, today.
The bikers travelled from Bembridge – over The Downs – to the Isle of Wight Crematorium this morning to pay their respects.