WATCH: Motorcyclists have paid tribute to an Isle of Wight man today (Friday).

Scroll down for video

A convoy of around 40 bikes – including Harley Davidsons and trikes – accompanied the funeral procession of Tony Mills.

Mr Mills used to work at Hurst’s, before taking over the running of Newport Steel and Fabrication on Dodnor Industrial Estate, Newport – according to his niece Alex Tunnicliffe.

Mr Mills was a keen biker and his motorcycle was ridden by his brother, Richard, today.

The bikers travelled from Bembridge – over The Downs – to the Isle of Wight Crematorium this morning to pay their respects.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments