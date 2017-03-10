The Palace of Westminster is a dangerous fire hazard that could go up in flames unless repairs are carried out urgently, Parliament’s top spending watchdog has told Sky News.

The MP who chairs the powerful Public Accounts Committee says there are faulty wires and pipes, leaks and asbestos and at times she does not feel safe working in the building.

The warning from Labour’s Meg Hillier comes as her committee published a report claiming that MPs and peers moving out for six years while work is done provides the best value for money for taxpayers.

The committee’s report comes amid a growing backlash from senior MPs who are opposing plans for the Commons and Lords to move out, claiming the £4bn cost is a waste of money.

Proposals by a joint committee of MPs and peers last year have been put on hold after the chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, Tory MP Andrew Tyrie, demanded more facts.

Opponents of MPs and peers all moving out claim that money could be saved by restoring Parliament bit by bit, avoiding the need to provide alternative Commons and Lords chambers.

But the PAC, which scrutinises public spending, said in its report on the restoration and renewal plans: The best value for money will be achieved by getting on with it.

And Ms Hillier has told Sky News: There’s a real issue about what could happen if there was a fire, for example.

There are fires here. If it took hold then it would be really catastrophic.

If we don’t get on with sorting out this building, making the decisions, there could be a serious fire or a serious incident that meant the building was not usable.

If this wasn’t a Royal Palace and was a normal place of work it would be something that people wouldn’t be allowed to work in.

It’s in a very poor state. There are wires and pipes all through the basement that are decades old and not used.

There are leaks all over the place, there have been a number of fires. So if this isn’t done these risks become more real every day.

We’ve got to get on with it to avoid a risk of catastrophic failure.

:: Parliament at risk of ‘catastrophic event’ without £4bn repairs – report

Asked if she feels safe working in Parliament, Ms Hillier said: I have my nervous moments, certainly there have been plenty of leaks.

A lot of work is going on above the roof in my office at the moment.

It’s not somewhere I want to be much longer unless I know we’re really going to be getting on with sorting it out.

Let’s be clear there’s asbestos ridden throughout the building. So let’s be clear, I don’t want to be there while that’s being done.

Even if it were feasible it would be very dangerous for everybody working there.

In its report, the PAC says a full decant of MPs and peers while work is undertaken is most likely to be the most economical, effective and efficient choice and further delay and indecision would simply add to the final cost.

This internationally-recognised building is in a state of extreme disrepair, the committee warns.

The risk of a catastrophic failure is high and growing with every month that passes.

It must be repaired. For a world heritage site that is the home of the ‘Mother of Parliaments’, doing nothing is not an option.

(c) Sky News 2017: Westminster at risk of ‘catastrophic’ fire without urgent repairs, MP warns







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments