Work Restarts On Shanklin Cliff Lift

Work to replace the temporary bridge link to the Shanklin cliff lift has started.

Fully refurbished the lift, that links the seafront to the town, will open in May, in time for the main summer holiday season. It will not open in time for Easter, the Isle of Wight Council admitted at a council meeting last month (February).

The authority says the work will be dependent upon weather conditions, given the height of the bridge and wind impacts while working at the cliff edge, and other factors.

Councillor Wayne Whittle, Executive member for tourism and business development, said:

“It had been hoped that the cliff lift would have been able to open in time for the school Easter holidays and it is unfortunate that this can’t happen, due to a slight delay. Because of the uniqueness of the cliff lift itself, and the need to create a bespoke bridge link, this was not possible. For such a unique product, there were only a few suppliers that could provide a solution.”

A meeting will be held later this month (23 March) to update those affected by the closure.







