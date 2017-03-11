Isle Of Wight Teacher Banned Over Conduct

An Isle of Wight woman has been indefinitely banned from teaching, after the National College of Teaching and Leadership found her professional conduct to be unacceptable.

Johanna McKay,55, had denied all the allegations made against her.

A Professional Conduct panel meeting heard that, on more than one occasion, Ms McKay had arrived at school under the influence of alcohol. It was also claimed that she wrongly told colleagues that she had leukaemia and M.E., and that she was convicted of drink driving in both in 2005 and 2009.

Johanna McKay worked as a year 5 teacher at Ryde Junior School between 2005 and 2013. In June 2012, she was suspended by the school and her conduct was investigated. The suspension was lifted in April 2013, but in June 2013 she was informed that her employment had been terminated.

She cannot apply for the prohibition order to be set aside until 2022. However, she can appeal the panel’s decision.

The National College of Teaching and Leadership heard from witnesses including colleagues and parents and a report has been published.







