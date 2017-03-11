The Big Lebowski actor Jeff Bridges revived his character ‘The Dude’ as he praised John Goodman, his co-star in the film, at an LA ceremony.

Bridges wore his character’s famous patterned brown jumper in public for the first time in almost 20 years as Goodman was awarded his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the 1998 crime comedy, directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, Goodman plays Vietnam War vet Walter Sobchak, a friend of The Dude, as they are drawn into a world of hired goons and kidnapping.

Bridges, 67, said: Walter John is a good actor, he’s a good man. John Goodman, yeah!

He added: He’s a man of our times and he has become a legend. In your wisdom, Lord, you have lived through John.

You have lived for acting that you have loved so well.

And so Walter Sobchak John Goodman in accordance with what we think may be your final wishes, we have committed to these sidewalks in Hollywood in the bosom of Hollywood that you love so well a star.

Goodman, 64, was quick to praise his friend and co-star from the film, who he called ‘El Duderino’.

He said: It’s intriguing that I can feel a part of Hollywood history now. It’s something I never expected. It’s amazing.

Jeff Bridges thanks for walking down here from Santa Barbara. My old bowling buddy El Duderino, one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the privilege to work with.

It’s truly amazing that you came here today, man. Thank you.

