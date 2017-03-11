On the day the High Court ruled against her in her ‘Twibel’ case, Katie Hopkins tweeted an image of herself as the Virgin Mary.

The columnist posted the meme of Mary, the mother of Jesus, with her own face photoshopped on, and the phrase I see myself as the Jesus of the outspoken.

Along with the image, she wrote: Welcome to all my new followers. Standing strong for all those who no longer have a voice.

Hopkins was not present at the High Court during the case brought against her by food blogger Jack Monroe, and has made no formal public comment about the court’s decision.

:: Six-figure bill for Katie Hopkins in ‘Twibel’ case

Earlier in the day, the former Apprentice star was ordered to pay £24,000 in damages to Monroe who had brought the twitter libel suit against her.

Hopkins has also been ordered to pay £107,000 in court costs within the next month, with the full figure yet to be announced – although her final bill could be higher than 300,000.

The case arose after the memorial to the women of the Second World War in Whitehall was vandalised with the words F*** Tory scum during an anti-austerity protest.

Hopkins had posted Tweets which implied the food blogger defaced or condoned the damage to the war memorial.

Following the court’s decision, Monroe tweeted: Its taken 21 months but today the High Court ruled that Hopkins statements to/about me were defamatory. I sued her for libel. and I won (sic).

She added: I’ll be writing a longer statement shortly, but for now, to everyone who told me I couldn’t, wouldn’t, shouldn’t – I could, I would, I did.

The Twitter libel case – dubbed ‘Twibel’ by media pundits – will be significant to future defamation cases sparked by social media activity.

(c) Sky News 2017: Katie Hopkins: ‘I see myself as the Jesus of the outspoken’







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments