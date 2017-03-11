Hampshire Constabulary has not released the number of Isle of Wight motorists stopped in a crackdown on the use of mobile phones behind the driving wheel, but the force says 186 drivers were pulled over across the region.

Roads Policing Officers from the Joint Operations Unit says nine drivers were reported for not being in proper control of a vehicle during the week of action.

Of those who were stopped, 78% were men, and 70% were aged over 25 years old.

90% of drivers stopped were given fixed penalty notices, 2% were reported for summons, and 8% were handed verbal warnings.

Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard said:

“Although we have seen a small decrease in the number of people using their mobile phones whilst driving, it is still disappointing and shocking that people will take that risk. “That moment’s inattention has proven to be the cause for many collisions, some with fatal consequences. “We all need to take the responsibility to remove the temptation of looking at your phone whilst driving. “You can do this easily by turning your phone off and putting it in the glove box. “Please let’s not have another avoidable death or injury on our roads, it’s not worth the risk.”







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments