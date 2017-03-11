WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
:: Daily Telegraph
The Tories are no longer seen as a low taxation party after the Chancellor’s National Insurance hike for the self-employed, according to a Telegraph poll
:: Daily Mirror
Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, says the dead royal talks to him in his dreams.
:: Daily Mail
Families could be forced to take out expensive short-term loans to pay new probate fees when a family member dies.
:: The Guardian
Bernie Sanders, who lost out in the race to be the Democratic presidential nominee, tells the Guardian that President Trump is a pathological liar.
:: The Times
Grammar schools will be forced to offer lower entrance standards to poorer children to try to end accusations they favour the middle class.
:: Financial Times, The i
EU leaders are preparing for Theresa May to formally give notice of Brexit by triggering Article 50 as early as Tuesday.
:: Daily Star
OJ Simpson is being lined up to appear in Celebrity Big Brother.
:: Daily Express
The Express warns a surge in migrants coming to Europe could cause chaos at Britain’s borders.
:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Saturday night’s reviewers will be Times columnist Matthew Syed and writer Christina Patterson.
(c) Sky News 2017: Saturday’s national newspaper front pages