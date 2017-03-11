WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: Daily Telegraph

The Tories are no longer seen as a low taxation party after the Chancellor’s National Insurance hike for the self-employed, according to a Telegraph poll

:: Daily Mirror

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, says the dead royal talks to him in his dreams.

:: Daily Mail

Families could be forced to take out expensive short-term loans to pay new probate fees when a family member dies.

:: The Guardian

Bernie Sanders, who lost out in the race to be the Democratic presidential nominee, tells the Guardian that President Trump is a pathological liar.

:: The Times

Grammar schools will be forced to offer lower entrance standards to poorer children to try to end accusations they favour the middle class.

:: Financial Times, The i

EU leaders are preparing for Theresa May to formally give notice of Brexit by triggering Article 50 as early as Tuesday.

:: Daily Star

OJ Simpson is being lined up to appear in Celebrity Big Brother.

:: Daily Express

The Express warns a surge in migrants coming to Europe could cause chaos at Britain’s borders.

:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Saturday night’s reviewers will be Times columnist Matthew Syed and writer Christina Patterson.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments