When Sean Spicer stepped up to the podium to begin his daily press briefing at the White House on Friday, eyes quickly turned to his lapel.

Donald Trump’s press secretary was inadvertently wearing his American flag pin upside down.

As he launched into a recap of Mr Trump’s first 50 days in office, people on social media were quick to point out his error and joked about its potential meaning.

Some said an upside down flag is traditionally seen as a sign of distress. Others wondered if Mr Trump’s spokesman was trying to deliver a subtle act of political protest.

Fox News reporter John Roberts eventually told him of his wardrobe malfunction when he was called on to ask the first question of the briefing.

Mr Spicer chuckles as he responds: John Roberts always helps me with fashion tips.

He attempts to correct it but it remains the wrong way up prompting another journalist to yell out: It’s still upside down!

House Of Cards! another shouted.

Several people on Twitter also linked to Mr Spicer’s error to the US political TV drama as its logo is an upside-down US flag.

Still laughing, the press secretary responded: No, there’s no promo… now, on to your questions.

House Of Card’s official Twitter account was also quick to poke fun, posting: Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed.

The show’s executive, Dana Brunetti, also added to the jokes: His check is in the mail.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments