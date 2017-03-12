Police have said a baby girl who was snatched during an apparent armed car-jacking in Durban has been found alive, according to reports.

One-month-old Siwaphiwe Mbambo was found in the early hours of Sunday morning following two days of searches, reports said.

As yet, there have been no details given of the baby’s condition, but at least one suspect has been arrested.

Siwaphiwe’s mother was breastfeeding her inside the car when the pair were targeted in the South African city on Friday.

The infant was in the car as it was driven off, but her mother and older brother were left behind in the attack.

The car was found abandoned with Siwaphiwe and her baby seat missing in nearby Montclair.

More than 100 officers and people across Durban searched the streets and the surrounding area.

A number of people took to social media to offer sympathy and prayers that Siwaphiwe was found safe and well.

More than £15,000 was put up as reward money for information leading to finding her.

(c) Sky News 2017: Baby girl 'snatched in armed car-jacking in Durban is found alive'







