End-Of-Life Care Offers Unique Apprenticeships On The Isle Of Wight

As National Apprenticeship Week draws to a close, the Isle of Wight’s Earl Mountbatten Hospice says it is launching a new opportunity for two trainees to work alongside its clinical team.

Two new Health and Social Care apprenticeships will give the opportunity to learn how to provide end-of-life care at the John Cheverton Centre and (eventually) within other areas of the Newport organisation.

The hospice already offers apprenticeships in retail, administration and health and social care.

If you want to apply for the schemes, you will find the details here.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments