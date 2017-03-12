End-Of-Life Care Offers Unique Apprenticeships On The Isle Of Wight

As National Apprenticeship Week draws to a close, the Isle of Wight’s Earl Mountbatten Hospice says it is launching a new opportunity for two trainees to work alongside its clinical team.
Two new Health and Social Care apprenticeships will give the opportunity to learn how to provide end-of-life care at the John Cheverton Centre and (eventually) within other areas of the Newport organisation.
The hospice already offers apprenticeships in retail, administration and health and social care.
If you want to apply for the schemes, you will find the details here.