Jonathan Joseph’s hat-trick helped England retain their Six Nations title with a game to spare as they crushed Scotland 61-21 at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones’ side equalled New Zealand’s tier-one record of 18 successive wins as they capitalised on the second-minute sin-binning of Fraser Brown for a dangerous tackle.

England scored 10 points in his absence and led 20-0 after 25 minutes, Joseph twice punishing poor Scottish defending.

They had extended their advantage to 30-7 by the interval, Anthony Watson cancelling out Gordon Reid’s try for the visitors, and Joseph completed his hat-trick within three minutes of the restart as the hosts scored 20 points without reply for the second time.

Scotland, who lost Stuart Hogg and his replacement Mark Bennett to injury during the first half, did stop the rot with a Huw Jones double sandwiching a score from replacement Billy Vunipola.

However, England had the final say with Danny Care scoring twice late on, putting the gloss on an eighth win in a row over their old rivals.

(c) Sky News 2017: England trounce Scotland to retain Six Nations







