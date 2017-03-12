Isle of Wight ferry operator Red Funnel is for sale, for an asking price of more than £250m, according to the Sunday Times.
The newspaper reports that the firm is being sold by Prudential’s Infracapital infrastructure arm.
In 2007, the Telegraph reported the firm was sold to Infracapital for £200m. The Times claims Infracapital is now selling it through the Australian bank, Macquarie.
Red Funnel recently saw a planning application for East Cowes only partly approved by the Isle of Wight Council. Its alternative, favoured, plan has gone to appeal and will be considered by a public enquiry.
Isle of Wight Radio has asked Red Funnel for a comment.