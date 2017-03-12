Squash world champion Nick Matthew has donated his prize money from winning the Canary Wharf Classic to the treatment of an 11-year-old boy with a brain tumour.

Three times champ Matthew, 36, won £10,000 on Friday and knows the family of Sumner Malik, who is a keen squash player and has been diagnosed with DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), which has no cure.

Because the NHS does not provide treatment for the tumour, Sumner’s parents have had to pay to go private.

Matthew said: I know the Malik family and they live and breathe squash. I’m a parent myself and hopefully he can have a great life ahead of him and I’m glad that I’ve been able to give them a good fund.

I don’t want any thanks or personal gain for doing it – it’s about raising awareness for him and it’s the least that I can do.

Sumner’s dad Camron Malik said he was overwhelmed by Matthew’s generosity towards his son who underwent treatment last Monday.

He said: Our initial invoice was £86,000 for the trial at the Harley Street Clinic in London.

We have just paid £60,500 today and we are still trying to raise £6,000 per month for the monthly infusion costs.

This could go up to £11,000 per month depending on which drug Sumner is more responsive to.

Mr Malik added that if the trial works in stopping the growth of the tumour, Sumner may be able to undergo immunotherapy in Germany.

But that would cost an additional £35,000 a trip, which Mr Malik understands could be every six weeks.

The tumour affects a part of the brain stem which controls heartbeat, breathing, swallowing, eye movement, eyesight and balance.

:: Sumner’s JustGiving page can be found here

(c) Sky News 2017: Squash star Nick Matthew donates prize money to treat boy's brain tumour







