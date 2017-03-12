WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: The Mail on Sunday

Theresa May’s plans to trigger Article 50 have been thrown into chaos by two bombshell developments.

:: The Observer

Theresa May has been accused of putting the national interest at risk by failing to prepare for the event in which the UK is unable to reach a Brexit deal.

:: Daily Star Sunday

The Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has been attending a party in prison with killers Ian Huntley and Levi Bellfield.

:: Sunday Express

The detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have identified a person they want to question.

:: The Sunday Telegraph

A furious row has broken out over who was to blame for the budget shambles.

:: Sunday People

A picture which it said to be the final resting place of George Michael.

:: Sunday Mirror

Former Diana butler Paul Burrell claims the Queen told him to find a woman after he was involved in a scandal on the Royal Yacht.

:: The Sunday Times

Spies at GCHQ have called an urgent summit with political leaders over fears the Russians could try to disrupt the next General Election.

