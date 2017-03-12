WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
:: The Mail on Sunday
Theresa May’s plans to trigger Article 50 have been thrown into chaos by two bombshell developments.
:: The Observer
Theresa May has been accused of putting the national interest at risk by failing to prepare for the event in which the UK is unable to reach a Brexit deal.
:: Daily Star Sunday
The Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has been attending a party in prison with killers Ian Huntley and Levi Bellfield.
:: Sunday Express
The detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have identified a person they want to question.
:: The Sunday Telegraph
A furious row has broken out over who was to blame for the budget shambles.
:: Sunday People
A picture which it said to be the final resting place of George Michael.
:: Sunday Mirror
Former Diana butler Paul Burrell claims the Queen told him to find a woman after he was involved in a scandal on the Royal Yacht.
:: The Sunday Times
Spies at GCHQ have called an urgent summit with political leaders over fears the Russians could try to disrupt the next General Election.
:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Sunday night’s reviewers will be journalist and TalkRADIO presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer and Fleet Street Fox and Daily Mirror columnist Susie Boniface.
(c) Sky News 2017: Sunday’s national newspaper front pages